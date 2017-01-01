eBook DIGG Direct - Tiny Gym - Feb 2018

If you’ve been looking for a convenient, low-impact workout but hate going to the gym, Activ5 is the solution.
The Activ5 portable fitness device and app has over 100 gym-based, isometric exercises that are fun, challenging and take less than 5 minutes. And our innovative, smartphone app personalizes the exercises to your fitness level and abilities.
We designed Activ5 to be portable, quick, and effective, so you can squeeze in short, full-body, low-impact workouts throughout your day. At your desk, in your car, on the sofa watching TV… pretty much anywhere you are, you can workout with Activ5. Here are just a few features of the Activ5:
• Personalized: Activ5 calibrates to your unique strength and fitness level. • 5 Minute Workouts: Activ5’s isometric exercises are fast and efficient. • Play Games: The Activ5 device works as a game controller on the app. • Low Impact: Isometrics uses static muscle exercises. No jumping or running.
Why is Activ5 so effective? The key is isometrics, which has been proven to be one of the most effective ways to build strength and tone your body. Other benefits of isometrics include:
• Lowering blood pressure • Improving range of motion • Quitting unhealthy habits • Increasing strength • Increasing endurance • Increased metabolism to drive healthy weight loss
The Activ5 device and app are unlike anything you’ve ever seen or experienced. The workouts are easy, fun, and intense. You will feel more energy, increase your strength, and see results fast. It’s your partner on the journey to a better you. It’s like having an entire gym in your back pocket!