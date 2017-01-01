eBook DIGG Direct - Tiny Gym - Feb 2018

We designed Activ5 to be portable, quick, and effective, so you can squeeze in short, full-body, low-impact workouts throughout your day. At your desk, in your car, on the sofa watching TV… pretty much anywhere you are, you can workout with Activ5. Here are just a few features of the Activ5:

• Personalized: Activ5 calibrates to your unique strength and fitness level. • 5 Minute Workouts: Activ5’s isometric exercises are fast and efficient. • Play Games: The Activ5 device works as a game controller on the app. • Low Impact: Isometrics uses static muscle exercises. No jumping or running.